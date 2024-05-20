Anantapur LS Seat: TDP has an edge over YSRCP

Anantapur: The parliamentary constituency of Anantapur has seven Assembly constituencies.

Many factors decide the victory chances of a candidate including support from seven Assembly constituencies and the strength of the party in all the seven Assembly segments.

The seven constituencies include Anantapur, Kalyandurg, Tadipatri, Rayadurg, Guntakal, Uravakonda and Singanamala. All the constituencies except Anantapur urban registered 70 to 80 per cent polling.

Observers and analysts are intrigued at the high polling percentage.

Observers say it can be interpreted in two ways. Usually voters would come in full strength when they want to by all means bring down a government. Another school of thought is voters who are very happy with a government too would vote overwhelmingly to bring back the party to power with all determination. No wonder, there are takers for these two schools of thought.

A retired university professor Balagangadhar Naik talking to The Hans India, says that the enthusiasm of a section of the voters was reflected in the form of caste polarisation particularly Kamma, Reddy and Kapus etc. Besides minorities polarisation of Muslims and Christian communities reflect on their insecurities surrounding religious freedom and communal harmony.

Another section of voters who got immensely benefitted by government’s welfare also came out of their homes overwhelmingly out of an insecurity that all welfare schemes would come to a grinding halt.

For the first time, people have to vote with a zeal both for bringing down the ruling dispensation and another section to protect the ruling party. The present government can win or lose by a small margin and the NDA in the State too has chances of winning or losing by a thin margin, says a political observer.

As far as MP seat is concerned, going by the traditional party strengths of TDP and YSRCP, the former has an edge over later as most of the Assembly constituencies are traditionally TDP strongholds.