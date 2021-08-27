Vijaya Diagnostic IPO opens on September 1

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO : Healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 522-531 a share for its Rs 1,895-crore initial share-sale.

The three-day initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on September 1 and conclude on September 3, the company announced in a virtual press conference. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 35,688,064 equity shares by the promoter Dr S Surendranath Reddy and investors Karakoram Ltd and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIFI.

As a part of the offer for sale, Reddy will sell 50.98 lakh equity shares, Karakoram will offload 2.95 crore equity shares and Kedaara Capital will divest 11.02 lakh shares. The initial share-sale will see stake dilution of 35 per cent by promoter and existing shareholders. At present, promoter and promoter group own 59.78 per cent shareholding in the company. This included Reddy's 37.78 per cent stake. Karakoram and Kedaara Capital hold 38.56 per cent and 1.44 per cent stake, respectively, in Vijaya Diagnostic. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch about Rs 1,895 crore. Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 28 equity shares and in multiples of 28 equity shares thereafter.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to customers through its extensive network, which consists of 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the National Capital Region and Kolkata.