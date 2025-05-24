Viksit Bharat: India needs future-ready workforce

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has called for concerted action to build talent and capacity in support of the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mission.

Addressing a roundtable comprising industry leaders and academia here, the minister urged stakeholders to accelerate the development of a future-ready workforce to drive India’s manufacturing growth.

The roundtable discussion focused on talent development and capacity building for sustainable manufacturing, combining a global perspective with local action.

The minister praised the emergence of a new sector, Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology (MET), an initiative by Namtech (New Age Makers Institute of Technology), the MET Innovation School.

This initiative aims to meet the demands of Industry 4.0 and beyond, specifically by addressing the talent gap in emerging technologies and preparing a highly-skilled workforce and future leaders capable of driving transformative change in India.

Vaishnaw welcomed the MIT delegation at the event, calling them one of the finest institutions globally, which is envisioned as a world-class institute for advanced manufacturing.

He also acknowledged Indian industry leaders such as Suzuki, Siemens, ABB, Inox and others, emphasising that industry participation is essential to making Namtech truly impactful and aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision.