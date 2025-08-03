VinFast opens largest showroom in Chennai; plans 35 outlets across India by year-end

Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of Vietnam-based VinFast, inaugurated its largest retail outlet in Chennai—its second showroom in India—a company official said on Sunday.

Located in Teynampet in the city, the 4,700 sq ft facility marks the automaker’s first showroom in Tamil Nadu, following its debut outlet in Surat, Gujarat.

VinFast plans to establish 35 showrooms across 27 cities in India by the end of the year.

The Chennai dealership will showcase the company’s premium electric SUVs, including the VF 6 and VF 7, according to a company statement.

Speaking on the company’s network expansion, VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said, "Chennai’s legacy, thriving innovation ecosystem, skilled talent, and advanced infrastructure make it a natural choice for VinFast’s first dealership in Tamil Nadu, which also happens to be our largest touchpoint in India."

"With this dealership, we are proud to deepen our commitment to this dynamic city and bring our premium electric mobility solutions closer to discerning customers in Tamil Nadu. Chennai represents the spirit of progress, and through our partnership with Maansarovar Motors, we aim to redefine the EV ownership journey," he added.

To build a nationwide ecosystem for charging and after-sales service, VinFast has partnered with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure.

Customers can book their preferred VinFast premium electric SUV either at the showroom or through the website VinFastAuto.in, with a refundable booking amount of Rs 21,000, the statement said.