Virtual Buyer-Seller meet for carpet exports to commence from September 29

After the success of the 40th India Carpet Expo, the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) has announced a three-day Buyer-Seller Meet in a virtual mode with a special focus on Australia and adjoining countries to ensure business continuity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The buyer-seller meet shall be held from September 29, 2020, to October 1, 2020, with a limited number of virtual booths available, only 50 exhibitors shall participate in the event on first-cum-first-serve basis. India is the biggest exporter of hand made carpets to countries like Australia in the Oceania Region.

In a statement issued by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department of Kashmir, interested craft exporters and entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir have been urged to participate in the buyer-seller meet, latest by September 15, 2020. The statement added that carpet exporters can explore business opportunities by targeting new destinations Down Under to enhance export potential.

The famed Kashmir carpet is the leading hand-made product exported to various overseas destinations like Europe, US and the Middle East. The exporters and businessmen belonging to handicrafts and handloom sector in Jammu and Kashmir are facing stiff challenges to showcase their products, services and capabilities to potential buyers affecting their businesses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All carpet exporters interested in participation in Buyer-Seller Meet have been advised to coordinate with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Kashmir Haat, Srinagar or reach out on adh.exportpromotion@gmail.com.