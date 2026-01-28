vivo launches new model X200T

vivo India has announced the launch of the vivo X200T with premium imaging capabilities. The model features a ZEISS co-engineered imaging system, has a sleek contemporary design.

The new model is poised to be an everyday flagship, led by a powerful telephoto-driven zoom experience. The model strikes a careful balance between premium performance, advanced imaging capabilities, productivity-focused features, and long-term value aligning with X Series lineup.

Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India, said, “We focus on building technology that feels purposeful and relevant in everyday use. The X200T embodies this philosophy by combining the ZEISS imaging expertise with strong performance and refined software experiences. With the X200T, we continue to strengthen the X Series portfolio by delivering meaningful innovation designed around how users capture, work, and engage with their world.”

The device will be available in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour options. The 12+256 GB will be priced at Rs59,999 (inclusive of taxes) and the 12+512 GB will be priced at Rs69,999.