vivo unveils new festival campaign

Hyderabad: vivo global smartphone brand has lunched Diwali campaign film #JoyOfHomecoming, created in collaboration with FCB India. This year’s film shines a light on the spirit of festive preparations—those intimate, everyday rituals that transform anticipation into joy and houses into homes. By celebrating these in-between moments, the campaign reminds us that Diwali’s true magic lies not only in the festival itself, but in the bonds and memories woven along the way.

Over the past decade, the brand has helped people across India bridge distances and stay connected, enabling them to capture and cherish the moments that matter most. From dusting cupboards and stringing lights to tracing rangolis and preparing sweets, the campaign cherishes these timeless traditions where laughter flows, anticipation builds, and families prepare to welcome loved ones home. It highlights how Diwali is defined not just by celebration, but by the warmth of readiness and the joy of reunion. The film captures this sentiment through the story of a father preparing his home for Diwali alone, until a forgotten childhood letter rekindles a promise his daughter once made to help him hang the festive lights.