VSEZ approves greenfield, brownfield investments

Visakhapatnam: UNIT Approval Committee (UAC) of Visakhapatnam SEZ (VSEZ) held a meeting virtually for Telangana, and approved setting up of a few SEZ units and expansion of existing IT/ITeS based units.

There are a total of 61 SEZs operational under VSEZ as on date with 526 units operational there out of which 30 SEZs fall under the IT sector.

Twenty six out of them are operational. The last UAC meeting of VSEZ for the FY 2020-21, held on Monday under the chairmanship of VSEZ Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy, approved setting up of two new units namely Legato Health Technologies LLP (Unit-3) in Phoenix Infocity Pvt. Ltd, SEZ, and Rocksalt Interactive Games P Ltd in NSL SEZ (Hyd) Pvt Ltd, in Ranga Reddy district.

Similarly, two units sought for expansion of existing IT/ITES are Ascent Business Solutions and Infosys (Unit-7) both located in NSL SEZ (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd., in IDA Uppal in Ranga Reddy district of TS.

