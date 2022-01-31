VST introduces ‘Rs 1’ offer for Brush Cutters

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST), one of India's leading farm equipment manufacturers, on Monday, January 31, 2022, announced a unique one-of-a-kind offer of up to 100 per cent finance for its wide range of brush cutters.

Under this scheme, customers need to pay just Rs 1 as a down payment to own a brand-new brush cutter that is equipped with the latest technology customized for Indian farms. The balance payment can be paid via easy monthly instalments within 2 to 12 months.

VST Brush Cutters come with Walbro Carburetor, NGK Spark Plug and are known for their performance, durability, and hassle-free, smooth operations. Any customer can avail of this offer by paying Rs 1 to the dealer via their credit or debit card and take home the VST range of Brush Cutters.

For the purpose, VST has roped in India's leading financial services company as a partner for this offer. The offer can be availed at more than 500 VST dealerships across the country.

VST Brush cutters are best suited for paddy harvesting, floriculture, horticulture, orchard, lawn, and resort segments. The product is very versatile and compatible with special attachments like – 2-point blade, 3-point blade, paddy guard, hoe cutter, nylon cutter, metal blade cutter and are extensively used for weeding, crop cutting, grass cutting, trimming operations.

Mr. Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. said "At VST, we are committed to offer ease of farming to the Indian agrarian community. The farmers in India face issues like high labour cost, low awareness of farm mechanization, lack of availability, affordability, and accessibility to modern farm solutions. The Rs 1 offer is specifically launched to meet the needs of small and marginal farmers who account for more than 80 per cent of the farming community in India. Demand for farm mechanization equipment is increasing due to labour shortage and the need for productivity enhancement. I am sure that this offer will help to drive mechanization and improve farm productivity".

All VST products are backed by extensive service and parts availability through its well-established network.