Vulcan Green Steel sends executive accused of harassment on administrative leave

New Delhi: Vulcan Green Steel (VGS) on Saturday said that it has sent Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, accused of harassment by a woman passenger during an international flight, on administrative leave amid the investigation.
VGS, an entity backed by the Jindal Group of Companies, said in a statement that they are deeply concerned about the recent allegations involving a senior executive in their company.
"We recognise the gravity of the situation and are committed to addressing it with utmost seriousness, care, integrity and urgency," said the company located in Oman.
It further said that in line with its zero tolerance policy and to ensure a fair and independent review, "the executive has been placed on administrative leave".
"To maintain impartiality, we are appointing an independent credible third party to lead the investigation," said Vulcan Green Steel.
Jindal Steel had earlier clarified that Saraogi presently serves as the CEO of Vulcan Green Steel in Oman.
"Saraogi who is alleged of harassing a woman on the Etihad flight has not been a Jindal Steel Executive since last year. He is the CEO of Vulcan Green Steel, Oman and does not have any direct relation with the Listed company Jindal Steel and Power," the promoter company had said in a statement.
On Friday, industrialist Naveen Jindal said that strictest and necessary action will be taken if the allegation is proven.
The woman had alleged that Saraogi sexually assaulted her on an Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
She was left frozen in "shock and scare".