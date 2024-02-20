Live
- Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan, reiterates 400-seat target
- SP declares third list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP, fields Shivpal Yadav from Budaun
- Hooda pans Haryana Governor's address to Assembly
- Technology Centre for MSMEs to come up at Kerala's Technopark
- RBI economists reject IMF view that India’s debt-GDP ratio may shoot up
- Scribes' bodies demand immediate release of TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali
- 10 Cong MLAs suspended in Guj Assembly amid protests over fake govt offices
- Jashn-e-Adab to be held in Delhi from Feb 23-25
- CCI Snooker Classic: Jabalpur cueist Nikhilesh Pillai moves into the second round of qualifying stage
- BJP's Barala elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana
Just In
Walmart acquires US TV maker Vizio for nearly $2.3 bn to boost ad biz
Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday said it is acquiring US-based TV maker Vizio in a deal valued at nearly $2.3 billion, in a bid to boost its ad business.
San Francisco : Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday said it is acquiring US-based TV maker Vizio in a deal valued at nearly $2.3 billion, in a bid to boost its ad business.
The acquisition of Vizio and its SmartCast Operating System (OS) would enable Walmart to serve its customers in new ways, including innovative television and in-home entertainment and media experiences.
Vizio has more than 500 direct advertiser partnerships which “now accounts for a majority of the company’s gross profit.” Vizio’s smart TV OS called SmartCast is also used by more than 18 million active accounts.
“We believe Vizio’s customer-centric operating system provides great viewing experiences at attractive price points. We also believe it enables a profitable advertising business that is rapidly scaling,” said Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Walmart US.
The combination would be expected to further accelerate Walmart’s media business in the US, called ‘Walmart Connect’, bringing together Vizio’s advertising solutions business with Walmart’s reach and capabilities.
“By bringing our capabilities and resources together, we’ll drive innovation and create even more value for our customers,” said William Wang, CEO of Vizio. ‘Walmart Connect’, the retailer’s closed-loop omnichannel media business, grew 30 per cent for fiscal year 2024.
The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions specified in the merger agreement, said Walmart. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.