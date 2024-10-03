Warivo Motor partners with Battery Smart to revolutionize B2B Electric Mobility

Warivo Motor India Pvt Ltd, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, and Battery Smart, India’s largest battery swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to integrate cutting-edge battery swapping technology into Warivo’s fleet, targeting the B2B market.

Following the recent launch of CRX- its first high-speed electric scooter, Warivo Motor aims to lower the upfront costs for fleet operators by decoupling the battery from the vehicle purchase. This innovative approach will not only make electric scooters more accessible to businesses but also ease their transition to sustainable transport solutions. Moreover, the integration of Battery Smart’s vast network of swapping stations will eliminate range anxiety, and also save time, by allowing fleet operators to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones, ensuring uninterrupted service and greater efficiency in delivery and logistics operations.

By the end of 2025, Warivo plans to deploy over 20,000 electric scooters equipped with Battery Smart’s battery-swapping technology across India. This ambitious rollout underscores Warivo’s commitment to promoting clean mobility solutions and addressing the rising demand for sustainable transportation options.

Speaking about the partnership, Tanushree Bhattacharya, Assistant Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances, Battery Smart, stated, “The increasing demand for cost-effective and time-efficient solutions makes battery swapping a vital component of the EV market. Our collaboration with Warivo Motor allows fleet operators to utilize our extensive battery-swapping network, reducing operational costs and boosting efficiency. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate the electrification of commercial fleets across India, paving the way for a more sustainable future.”

Yuvraj Garg, Director of Warivo Motor, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, “This collaboration with Battery Smart marks a pivotal step in our journey to transform urban mobility. By incorporating battery-swapping technology into our B2B solutions, we are not only lowering operational costs for fleet operators but also making electric mobility more practical and accessible. With the recent launch of our CRX, a high-speed electric scooter crafted for everyone, our goal is to ensure our product caters to all segments, B2B and B2C equally suitable for all ages. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate the adoption of electric two-wheelers in the enterprise sector, advancing our vision for a more sustainable future.”

This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in the electric mobility sector, empowering fleet operators with innovative solutions that enhance both cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Together, Warivo Motor and Battery Smart are committed to transforming urban transportation, fostering a sustainable ecosystem that prioritizes clean mobility and supports the growth of electric vehicles in India.