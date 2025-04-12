We don’t negotiate at gunpoint, says Goyal

New Delhi: India is in continuous dialogue with the US on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), and the government will safeguard the nation's and public interests as it is never advisable to take any step in undue haste, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said all trade talks of the country are progressing well in the spirit of 'India first' and to ensure the pathway to Viksit Bharat 2047. "Humne pahle bhi kai baar kaha hai ki hum banduk rakhke kabhi negotiate nai karte hain. Sammay ki pabandiyaan acchhi rahti hain ki wo protsaahit karti hain ki baat teji se ho, lekin jab tak desh hit aur jan hit ko hum surakshit na rakh saken, tab tak kabi bhi jaldbazzi karna accha nai hai (I have said it many times before that we do not negotiate at the gunpoint. Timely restrictions are good as they encourage us to talk swiftly, but until we are able to protect the interests of the country and people, it is never good to be hasty)," Goyal told reporters when asked about the progress of India-US BTA.

The two countries have fixed a target to finalise the first phase of the agreement by fall (September-October) this year with an aim to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 from the current $191 billion.

On the India-European Union (EU) trade pact, Goyal said the trade talks proceed when both sides are sensitive to each other's concerns and requirements. "I can only share... that all the trade talks are progressing well in the spirit of India first and to ensure our pathway to Viksit Bharat 2047," he said. He added that businesses face various constraints of non-tariff barriers in the EU. Meanwhile, speaking at the Italy-India Business Forum, Goyal said that concrete steps need to be taken to expedite the conclusion of the free trade agreement between India and the EU that can help both sides deepen economic ties.