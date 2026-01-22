Kishan Reddy incensed over ‘wrongdoings’ in Singareni

Union Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy has expressed sharp indignation over the state of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), asserting that the institution—often described as the heart of Telangana—has been transformed into a hub for corruption and systemic irregularities. He called for a comprehensive CBI investigation into the company’s affairs, alleging that massive wrongdoings took place during the previous BRS regime and are continuing under the current administration.

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy accused both the Congress and BRS of systematically destroying Singareni for political gain. He highlighted a past instance where the Centre had allocated the Tadicharla coal block to GENCO, only for the BRS government to allegedly threaten Singareni against mining it. He clarified that the company was eventually forced to submit a letter stating it would not proceed with mining operations at the site.

The Union Minister stated that the Centre is prepared to initiate a CBI probe if the state government shows the necessary initiative and submits a formal request. “If the state government is honest about transparency, they should recommend an inquiry,” he remarked.

Kishan Reddy further demanded that the state government immediately clear outstanding dues amounting to Rs 47,000 crore owed to Singareni. He questioned the state’s silence on a repayment timeline, warning that the financial health of the PSU is in jeopardy. Adding to the concerns, he noted that the quality of Singareni coal has declined to the point where several states are now refusing supply, pushing the company’s very existence to a “dangerous level”.

The Minister also raised the issue of widespread land encroachments on Singareni properties and insisted on a full-scale investigation that extends beyond the controversial Naini coal block case. He reiterated that the Union government is ready to act against these irregularities provided the state administration cooperates in the interest of the mining community and the public exchequer.