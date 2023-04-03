WebPT opens Global Capabilities Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: WebPT, the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today inaugurated its new Global Capabilities Center (GCC) at Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad. This new centre will host 600 new team members focused on providing best-in-class revenue cycle management services and customer support.

The centre was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, and WebPT Chief Executive Officer Ashley Glover. WebPT has partnered with Summit Consulting Services to facilitate the new center. The announcement of the centre was made by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao earlier in January, 2023, at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

On the occasion, Ashley Glover said: "WebPT's mission is simple—to help rehab therapists achieve greatness in practice. We are making a significant investment in the Hyderabad office in order to expand our reach, helping our members grow their business, and empowering more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care." Launched in 2008, WebPT is one of the fastest-growing outpatient rehab therapy software platforms in the world, employing nearly 800 people while helping more than 150,000 members run better, more efficient practices to improve care delivery to patients suffering from a broad range of musculoskeletal issues.