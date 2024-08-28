Welspun ties up with Queer Eye’s Jeremiah Brent

Hyderabad: Welspun Living Ltd., a global manufacturer and distributor of home textiles, on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Jeremiah Brent, designer and cast member of the upcoming Season Nine of Queer Eye, to launch a collection of home textile furnishings. The collection blends modern and traditional elements in a range of products for the primary bed and bath suite. The full product line will be unveiled to the trade from September 16-19, 2024, at The Home Fashion Products Association (HFPA) market week in New York City.

The collection seeks to bridge the gap between artistry and accessibility, and it sources Welspun Living’s sustainable manufacturing capabilities to create home solutions that meet the needs of design- and environmentally-conscious consumers.“I have been a longtime admirer of Jeremiah’s work as an interior designer, and it was a pleasure to collaborate with him to produce an accessible, sustainable and multifaceted collection of innovative bed and bath products,” said Dipali Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of Welspun Living. “Both our team and Jeremiah’s were very passionate about this project at the onset, and we look forward to providing design-conscious consumers.”