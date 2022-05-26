West Coast Paper Q4FY22 Results: Profit rose 66% YoY at Rs 124.5 Cr

West Coast Paper on Thursday reported a 66% YoY rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 124.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, (Q4FY21) as compared to Rs 75 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year (Q4FY21).



The paper mill company's revenue from operations grew by 13.9% YoY at Rs 1,067.3 crore compared to Rs 937 crore posted last year.

The company's EBITDA - a measure of a company's overall financial performance - grew 42% to Rs 230.8 crore against Rs 162.7 crore posted last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 21.62% in Q4FY22 against 17.36% posted in Q4FY21.

Besides, the Board of Directors of the company has recommended a Dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Established in 1955, West Coast Paper Mills Limited (WCPM) is one of the oldest and the largest producers of paper for printing, writing, and packaging in India. The company's mill is located at Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.