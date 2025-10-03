Live
WeWork India IPO 2025: Price & Day 1 Update
Highlights
WeWork India IPO opened at ₹615-₹648. Check day 1 subscription and grey market premium.
The WeWork India IPO opened on October 3, 2025. It will close on October 7, 2025.
The price of each share is between ₹615 and ₹648. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
The company wants to raise ₹3,000 crore. This is an Offer for Sale (OFS). The money will go to existing shareholders, not the company.
In the grey market, WeWork shares are trading at a ₹15 premium today.
On the first day, the IPO was subscribed 0.03 times. The retail portion was 0.12 times, the NII portion was 0.01 times, and the QIB portion was 0.00 tim
