Live
- Lakshmi Manchu Celebrates Her 48th Birthday: Check Video Here
- NPP aims to restore lasting peace in Manipur, opposes state's division: Meghalaya CM Sangma
- Doctors Share Tips for a Safe and Healthy Deepavali
- Chhattisgarh to buy paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from Nov 15 with digital tokens, biometric checks
- 2nd Test: Jaiswal, Sudharsan power India to 220/1 at Tea
- 2025 Nobel Peace goes to Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado, no prize for Trump
- Rukmini Vasanth shares BTS glimpses from personal and professional life as "Kantara Chapter 1" crosses ₹500 cr
- ED's Mumbai drug bust; shell empire crumbles, Rs 100 crore plus laundered in global web
- 'Rise and Fall': Aditya Narayan & Bali got into another heated argument
- Ind vs WI: India Ends Day 1 on 318/2
WeWork India IPO Lists Flat on NSE & BSE: Shares Open at Rs 648
Highlights
WeWork India IPO debuted flat on October 10, 2025. NSE opened at Rs 648 (+0.31%) while BSE saw a slight drop (-0.23%). Investors showed muted response.
The WeWork India IPO had a muted debut on the stock market on October 10, 2025.
On the NSE, shares listed at Rs 648, just 0.31% above the issue price. On the BSE, the listing was slightly negative, down 0.23% from the issue price.
The IPO raised Rs 3,000 crore, but investor excitement was low. Analysts noted concerns over corporate governance.
The issue had a 1.15 times overall subscription. Retail investors showed weak interest with 0.62 times subscription, while QIBs subscribed 1.79 times.
The listing focused on offer-for-sale shares, so proceeds went directly to existing shareholders like Embassy Buildcon LLP and 1 Ariel Way Tenant, part of WeWork Global.
Next Story