WeWork India IPO Lists Flat on NSE & BSE: Shares Open at Rs 648

The WeWork India IPO had a muted debut on the stock market on October 10, 2025.

On the NSE, shares listed at Rs 648, just 0.31% above the issue price. On the BSE, the listing was slightly negative, down 0.23% from the issue price.

The IPO raised Rs 3,000 crore, but investor excitement was low. Analysts noted concerns over corporate governance.

The issue had a 1.15 times overall subscription. Retail investors showed weak interest with 0.62 times subscription, while QIBs subscribed 1.79 times.

The listing focused on offer-for-sale shares, so proceeds went directly to existing shareholders like Embassy Buildcon LLP and 1 Ariel Way Tenant, part of WeWork Global.