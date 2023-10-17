Wholesale inflation contracts 0.26% in Sept

New Delhi: Wholesale inflation remained in the negative territory for the sixth straight month in September at (-) 0.26 per cent on easing prices of food items, especially vegetables. The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)0.52 per cent in August. In September last year, it was 10.55 per cent.



Experts said the continued deflation in WPI in year-on-year terms was mostly due to faster decline in food prices. Inflation in food articles eased to 3.35 per cent in September, after remaining in double digits in the previous two months. It was 10.60 per cent in August.