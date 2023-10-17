Live
- India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently
- Warangal: Niveditha leaves audience spellbound
- Jaya Jaya Hey Mahishasura Mardini Ramya Kapardini Shaila Suthe
- Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha Blesses Devotees
- NewsClick UAPA case: SC to consider listing plea of founder Purkayastha
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari funds fault with police for stopping TDP's Sanghibhava Yatra
- National award to folk poet, singer
- HC asks Centre on surrogacy law: Explain exclusion of single, unmarried women
- Former MLA Revuri quits BJP, joining Congress
- Sapling plantation to curb pollution in winters
Wholesale inflation contracts 0.26% in Sept
Wholesale inflation remained in the negative territory for the sixth straight month in September at (-) 0.26 per cent on easing prices of food items, especially vegetables.
New Delhi: Wholesale inflation remained in the negative territory for the sixth straight month in September at (-) 0.26 per cent on easing prices of food items, especially vegetables. The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)0.52 per cent in August. In September last year, it was 10.55 per cent.
Experts said the continued deflation in WPI in year-on-year terms was mostly due to faster decline in food prices. Inflation in food articles eased to 3.35 per cent in September, after remaining in double digits in the previous two months. It was 10.60 per cent in August.
