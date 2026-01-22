‘Barabar Premistha’ set for Feb 6 release, team kicks off promotions

Attitude Star Chandra Hass is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Barabar Premistha, directed by Sampath Rudra. The film is produced by Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinny, and AVR under the banners CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders, with Kakarla Satyanarayana presenting it. Miss India finalist Meghna Mukherjee plays the female lead, while Ishtamga fame Arjun Mahi steps in as the antagonist. With its posters, teasers, and songs already resonating strongly with the youth, the film has been steadily building buzz.

The makers recently announced the film’s release date at a lively event held at the Brilliant Group of Colleges in Hyderabad. The campus was filled with excitement as students gathered in large numbers. Adding to the festive mood, Chandra Hass and Meghna Mukherjee delighted the crowd with energetic dance performances before revealing that Barabar Premistha will hit theatres on February 6.

Addressing the students, Chandra Hass said the team deliberately chose a college to kickstart promotions, adding that the youthful energy boosted his confidence about the film’s success. Meghna Mukherjee thanked the audience and expressed her belief that viewers would connect with the film.

Director Sampath Rudra revealed that the story revolves around constant clashes between a boy and a girl from the same village, presented as a full-fledged entertainer rooted in a Telangana backdrop.

The film boasts cinematography by YR Sekhar and editing by Bonthala Nageswar Reddy, with a strong supporting cast including Muralidhar Goud, Laxman Meesala, Madhunandan, and Rajasekhar Aningi.