Wholesale price inflation drifts lower to 0.13% in Sept

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) softened to 0.13 per cent in September on easing in prices of food articles and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday. WPI-based inflation was 0.52 per cent in August and 1.91 per cent in September last year.

“Positive rate of inflation in September 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other transport equipment and textiles, etc,” the Industry Ministry said in a statement.

According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 5.22 per cent in September, compared to 3.06 per cent in August, with vegetables experiencing a decline in prices. Deflation in vegetables was 24.41 per cent in September, as against 14.18 per cent in August. In the case of manufactured products, inflation eased to 2.33 per cent, as against 2.55 per cent in August. Fuel and power witnessed a negative inflation or deflation of 2.58 per cent in September, as against 3.17 per cent in the previous month.

Barclays India Chief Economist Aastha Gudwani said that amid generally lower global commodity prices, WPI inflation is expected to stay subdued for longer. India Ratings and Research, Associate Director, Paras Jasrai, said core inflation rose to a 31-month high of 1.9 per cent in September 2025, driven by a record pace of jewellery price growth at 34.1 per cent year-over-year.

“Wholesale inflation was flat at 0.02 per cent in the second quarter of FY26, reaching an eight-quarter low. This, along with record-low retail inflation, is expected to result in muted GDP deflator growth and will put pressure on corporate margins in 2QFY26. Looking ahead, a favorable base effect is expected to push the wholesale index back into deflation in October 2025.