Why More Startups are Turning to Hyper-Local Coworking Spaces for a Personalised Work Experience

In the past couple of years, coworking has significantly changed the nature of work. The phrase itself was attributed to Bernard DeKoven’s description of ‘working together as equals’ in 1995. Despite this early conceptualization, it wasn’t until the mid-2000s that it became popular and this happened with the opening of Hat Factory in San Francisco in 2005. However, the concept has evolved significantly since its inception.

Times have changed and now, after a vicennial period, the term coworking encompasses a shared workspace that enables individuals from various companies to collaborate or work independently. Typically, these spaces provide shared membership options with added features like wireless internet, meeting spaces, and lounges, which encourage social interaction among members. This innovative work style is especially appealing to flexible businesses, particularly startups, which have been booming lately.

The Rise of Hyper-Local Coworking Spaces

While traditional coworking spaces offer a diverse environment with a wide range of professionals, a more niche and increasingly sought-after model is emerging: the hyper-local coworking space. Even though the term ends with coworking space, their meanings are slightly different. To understand this distinction further, consider that a typical coworking space may attract users from different parts of a city or region, resulting in a mix of diverse industries and cultures.

On the other hand, hyper-local coworking spaces target individual users and businesses within a very small geographical area, usually a neighborhood or group of blocks. This method fosters a tighter community among individuals who live, work, and engage in the same local area. The rise of hyper-local coworking spaces by new companies can be attributed to various factors that address their specific challenges and needs.

Cultivating Local Connections

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, to begin, being involved in a community and networking on a smaller scale is truly fulfilling. Startups thrive on connections, collaboration, and local insights. These tight-knit areas are essential for building relationships with other businesses, potential customers, and even local investors. The interaction with the neighbors, who happen to be other business owners or professionals in related fields, can facilitate spontaneous collaborations, referrals, and networking. Furthermore, localized networking promotes new social contacts, which can turn out to be more productive. Such immersion in the community can help a startup gain more profound insight into the market and improve customer acquisition within the locality.

Personalized Services

Beyond community benefits, on the other hand, these hyper-local coworking spaces offer personalized and customized services to their clients. Smaller hubs tend to provide a higher level of personalization and student services. They can and often do organize events, workshops, and other relevant services tailored to the needs of the local members. For instance, industry-specific meetups may be organized, local businesses may be invited to partner, or working parents may be offered childcare services. This personalization enhances social identification, and hence, the coworking space is no longer an ordinary workspace but part of the local community.

Convenience is Key

Another significant advantage of choosing a hyper-local coworking space is convenience and lower travel times which significantly help startup team members who have little time and resources to spare. A hyper-local space eliminates long commute times, giving the individual more time for work and personal activities. Commuting distance allows greater flexibility in work hours and the ability to come in and out of the workroom easily. Startups aiming at local customers also increase their visibility when their workspace is located in the area.

Smart Savings, Local Synergy

Moreover, from a financial perspective, cost efficiency is particularly important for emerging businesses. Even though there seems to be a range in pricing, hyper-local spaces tend to be cheaper on average. In addition, these sites may reduce commuting expenses and promote local partnerships, resulting in resource sharing and business development. In fact, co-working spaces can help reduce operational costs by as much as 60 to 70%.

The bottom line is that hyper-local coworking spaces are popping up to meet the growing demand from startups for work environments that are more connected to the community. With these spaces, solving local growth impediments, fostering collaboration, and enhancing the quality-of-life for local residents has become easier. In regard to the rise in demand for flexible workspaces, hyper-local coworking spaces need to transform to accommodate new businesses and their surroundings.

(This article is attributed by Mr. Sreenivas Tirdhala, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at iSprout)