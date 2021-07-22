Will Microsoft set up Rs 15k-crore data centre in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Will AMERICAN software giant Microsoft Corporation invest Rs 15,000 crore for setting up a data centre in Hyderabad? It looks like so as some reports say that the company is negotiating a deal with Telangana government to acquire a land parcel for its facility near the city.

Information technology (IT) sector in Telangana, which has been witnessing major investments, will get a further boost if Microsoft establishes its data centre in Hyderabad. Unconfirmed reports say it may publicly announce the details of the new project very soon. However, there is no official communication from Microsoft on this.





Highlight: India's data center industry is expected to add 560 MW during 2021-23. Various policies and reforms brought in by the government with an aim to turning India into a global data hub have provided necessary measures to achieve this -- Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research, JLL

A couple of years ago, Microsoft had partnered with Reliance Jio to start Jio-Azure Cloud Data centres in Jamnagar (Gujarat) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Both these data centres have been operationalised with 10 MW capacity and Jio is now planning to expand the data centre capacity.

The partnership with Jio facilitates the growth of SMEs and startups by providing cloud-based network technology and collaboration tools available with Microsoft. Other multi-national companies like Amazon and Google are also planning to invest in the country's data centre sector.

Brookfield Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Canada's Brookfield, has recently partnered with NYSE-listed Digital Realty to set up a joint venture to develop data centres in India under the brand name BAM Digital Realty. The JV aims at rapid digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure.

According to realty consultant JLL, Hyderabad is fast-emerging as new hotspot for data centre industry. "Real estate market in the city is gaining momentum in this space", said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research, JLL and Real Estate Intelligence Services (REIS) India.

"India's data centre industry is expected to add 560 MW during 2021-23. Various policies and reforms brought in by the government with an aim to turning India into a global data hub have provided necessary measures to achieve this," he added.