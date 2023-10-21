Will use social media, not advisement banners for campaigning during 2024 LS polls: Gadkari

Nagpur: Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that he will use social media platforms and not the advertisement banners for campaign during the next year’s general elections.

He said that his work for the social upliftment and down to earth attitude will help him to win his constituency.

He said that he will seek blessings of people in his constituency through mobile network and social media platforms.

He said that the voters are smart. “Husband votes for one party while the wife votes for the other. But they accept gifts and benefits from all political parties,” Gadkari said during an interview to noted Marathi actor Prashant Damle.

He said that he will use social media platforms and reach out to the people to seek votes and put his good work for the development ahead of them.

He said that his family members are not his political heirs.

“My workers are my real political assets and not my family workers. Of course, my physical property will go to family members,” he said.

He said that a suggestion by party colleagues to make his elder son an office bearer of the party was politely rejected by himself.

“I won’t allow my son to sit next to me,” he said.

Gadkari also disclosed that during his youth days, he would dream to marry ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini.

“After becoming a minister, one day when Hema Malini visited our house, I confessed to her about my dream. To my surprise, Hema Malini said she would have considered the decision. But I thought this would not have been possible during those days. I considered my wife as Hema Malini but my favourite heroine has always been Rekha,” he confessed.

Gadkari also admitted that he still loves to eat light foods from roadside eateries.