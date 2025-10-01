Windergy India 2025 to be held from Oct 29

hyderabad: The 7th edition of Windergy India 2025, the country’s flagship international trade fair and conference dedicated to the wind energy sector, will be held from October 29 to 31 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The three-day event is expected to draw over 15,000 visitors and more than 350 exhibitors from 20+ countries, reinforcing India’s position as a global hub for wind power innovation.

The mega platform will bring together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, and technology providers from across the world. National pavilions from Denmark, Germany, and Spain will highlight global best practices, while Indian companies and start-ups will showcase indigenous advancements aligned with the country’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) vision.