Live
- Next 5 years will see decisive fight against poverty: PM Modi lays roadmap of third term
- Limit ghee, coconut oil if you have fatty liver disease: Expert
- BRS MLC Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25
- Harendhira Prasad takes charge as Collector of Visakhapatnam
- Shuchi Talati’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ feted at IFFLA with Grand Jury prize
- Divyanka relishes gelato in Milan; says ‘God, please keep your calorie angels sleeping’
- Habits that are causing your age to skin and how to reverse the damage
- 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week off to a grand start
- Jamshedpur, Shillong to be new venues for Durand Cup
- ‘The day Tokyo Olympics ended, I started preparing for Paris 2024’: Nikhat Zareen
Just In
Windfall tax up on crude oil
Highlights
New Delhi: The government has hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs6,000 per tonne, from Rs3,250 per tonne, with effect from...
New Delhi: The government has hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs6,000 per tonne, from Rs3,250 per tonne, with effect from Tuesday.The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).
The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at ‘nil’. The new rates are effective from July 2, an official notification said. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices of the previous two weeks.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS