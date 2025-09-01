Winners of Best In Tech Awards (BITA) 2025 announced

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra wins Smartphone of the Year, while Apple secures most browsed smartphone recognition

OnePlus, Sony, Canon, HP, and Xiaomi among other major winners across camera, audio, computing, and entertainment categories

The winners of the Best in Tech Awards (BITA) have been announced today. The awards celebrate India's best-performing consumer technology products across multiple categories, recognizing gadgets that have demonstrated exceptional performance and earned genuine consumer trust in the marketplace.

The recognition process draws from comprehensive market data and customer feedback across India's technology landscape. Products achieving recognition have demonstrated consistent performance through various market indicators and consumer satisfaction metrics, reflecting authentic user experiences and preferences.

"Consumers increasingly rely on trusted sources for guidance on their tech purchases, especially during key shopping periods," said Zeba Khan, Director – Consumer Electronics, Amazon India. "BITA serves as a reflection of products that have genuinely earned recognition through real-world performance and customer satisfaction. These awards highlight technology that India has tested and embraced, while acknowledging our brand partners who consistently deliver excellence."

Best in Tech Award 2025 winners:

Category Winners:

● Smartphone of the Year: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

● Most Browsed Smartphone on Amazon.in: iPhone 15

● Record-breaking Android Smartphone on Amazon.in: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

Camera Category Winners:

● Most Loved Action Camera: GoPro Hero 12

● Best Value-for-money Action Camera Kit: DJI Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo

● Best Camera for Wedding Photography: Canon EOS R6 Mark II

● Best Vlogging Camera of the Year: Fujifilm X-M5

● Best Camera for Wildlife Photography: Sony Alpha 1

Wearables Category Winners:

● Best Smartwatch for Everyday Use: Boat Storm Infinity Max

● Best Smartwatch for Fitness Tracking: Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch

● Break-through Product of the Year (Smartwatches): Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch

● Best Smart Ring of the Year: Gabit Smart Ring

● Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE

Personal Audio Category Winners:

● Best Value-for-money TWS: boAt Airdopes 300

● Best All-in-One TWS: OnePlus Buds 4

● Break-through Product of the Year (TWS): Noise Masterbuds

● Best AI Powered TWS: Realme Air 7 Pro

● Most Loved TWS of the Year: Apple AirPods 4 with ANC

● Acoustic Excellence Award (TWS): Samsung Buds 3 Pro

TV & Entertainment Category Winners:

● Most Affordable TV of the Year: VW Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

● Best Value-for-money TV of the Year: Xiaomi FX 4K Smart LED Fire TV

● Best Mid-range TV of the Year: Hisense E7Q PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7Q PRO

● Best Picture Quality TV of the Year: Sony Bravia 5

● Most Trusted TV Brand of the Year: Sony

● AI Champion TV Brand of the Year: Samsung

Computing Category Winners:

● Best Laptop for Students (Non-gaming): Dell 15 Smartchoice, Intel Core i3-1305U (8GB/ 512GB)

● Best Value-for-money Laptop: Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U (16 GB/512 GB) Thin and Light Laptop

● Best High Performance Laptop: HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (16GB, 512GB)

● Best Design & Build Quality Laptop: Apple 2025 MacBook Air M4 chip (16GB, 256GB)

● Best Immersive Gaming Laptop of the Year: HP Omen 16 Max, Ultra 9 275HX (RTX 5080 16GB, 32GB, 1TB)

● Best All-rounder Tablet of the Year: Xiaomi Pad 7

Click here to see all winners from the event.

The recognition process combined multiple evaluation criteria to ensure authentic results. Qualifying products were assessed based on market performance indicators, customer satisfaction metrics, and professional evaluation. A distinguished panel of 11 technology experts provided industry insights, while community preferences were captured through various feedback mechanisms, ensuring that final selections reflected genuine market validation.