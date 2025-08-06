WinZO with AWS scales global CoE

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS), has announced that WinZO, vernacular social gaming and interactive entertainment platform with more than 250 million active users, is scaling its Global Center of Excellence (GCoE) with AWS. WinZO launched the GCoE, one of its flagship initiatives, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in November 2024.

In collaboration with AWS, WinZO’s GCoE will build a dedicated platform to empower entrepreneurs in India’s interactive entertainment industry to discover new pathways for growth and scale, leveraging the transformative potential of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI). Through the GCoE, WinZO will leverage AWS Gen AI solutions to help game studios across India build and scale their games faster and more effectively while upskilling local gaming talent with AWS cloud mentoring and training.