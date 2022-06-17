Wipro-Eros Investments partners to scale AI & ML powered content localization solution for global media & entertainment industry

Wipro and media company Eros Investments today signed an alliance agreement to evolve and scale the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based content localization solution.

The solution will automate the time-consuming manual content localization process of subtitling and dubbing with near human-level accuracy, driving significant cost and time savings for global media organizations, post-production, and direct-to-consumer over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms.

Wipro in a release said, "Eros Investments, a leading Global Media, Entertainment & Technology portfolio of ventures - Eros Media World, Eros Now, Xfinite's Mzaalo and others, today announced that it has signed an alliance agreement with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to evolve and scale the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based content localization solution. "

Eros Investments' data science experts, in collaboration with Wipro's technology team, will leverage latter's Vantage solution, an AI/ML-powered content intelligence platform which uses Google Cloud's Translation AI suite of services to develop both 'Speech to Text models' and 'computer-generated voice from Text to speech', including voice cloning, emotion tagging, and speed syncing in various languages. The first phase of automated translation (Subtitling) will be available in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Malay, Bahasa, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali.

The 'use cases' will be useful in training models to develop the solution in other languages later. Wipro's Vantage helps extract intelligence/metadata from various forms of content, video, audio, images, printed text and more.

Eros Investments and Wipro's joint content localization service will be available to media and entertainment companies in two deployment models: platform-as-a-service and private cloud deployment.

"Organizations across the media and entertainment space are increasingly seeking out solutions that enable language translation with accuracy and at scale," said Victor Morales, Managing Director, Global Systems Integrator Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Wipro and Eros Investments' content localization service, combined with Google Cloud's machine learning capabilities, will provide customers the functionality they need to deliver audiences everywhere exceptional viewing experiences".

"In a world where content is taking precedence and crossing the cultural and language barrier, subtitles and dubbing have become a critical component of the video viewing experience. It is well known that 'good subtitles can't save a bad film, but bad subtitles can ruin a good one,' which is one of the reasons why we are co-investing with Wipro in a robust and automated translation solution. As global content reach grows, accelerated and accurate localization will be key in making premium original and catalog programming available to new global subscribers and audiences," said Swaneet Singh, Director, Eros Investments.

"With the ability to scale easily based on client needs, our AI translation solution is ideal for media companies looking to expand their global audience footprint. In addition to improving the accuracy of translated content, our offering will reduce the manual effort involved in translation, bringing down costs and time to market significantly. Improving the ability of viewers worldwide to access and enjoy content from other markets will help increase overall global viewing and OTT platform growth and we are very proud to support this effort," said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President & Sector Head, Communications, Media and Information Tech, Wipro Limited.

Wipro is dedicated to continuing to collaborate with other leading technology firms to develop user-centric cloud solutions that strengthen global ties.