With Rs 28-trn, Mukesh Ambani 2x wealthier than Adani family

Mumbai: The Ambani family, headed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, possesses a wealth of Rs28 lakh crore, more than double that of the Adani family at Rs14.01 lakh crore, a report said on Tuesday. The 300 most valuable Indian families have a wealth of over $1.6 trillion (over Rs140 lakh crore), or more than 40 per cent of the country’s GDP. The Ambani family’s wealth alone accounts for 12 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The Ambani family witnessed a 10 per cent increase in its wealth in the last year to retain its ranking as the most valuable family business in the country, while the Adani family is the most valuable family business started by a first-generation entrepreneur, as per a report prepared by Hurun in association with Barclays. The Kumar Mangalam Birla family had a 20 per cent increase in its fortunes to Rs6.47 lakh crore in the last year, which helped it move up one place to occupy the second rank among the multi-generation families’ list, while the Jindal family also moved up a rank courtesy a 21 per cent jump in wealth to Rs5.70 lakh crore, it said.

The Bajaj family slipped one rank to be the fourth in the list because of a 21 per cent decline in the fortune to Rs5.64 lakh crore. The report said the country’s top-300 families by wealth generated Rs 7,100 crore of wealth per day last year. The number of families possessing over $1 billion (around Rs8,700 crore) in wealth rose by 37 to 161 now, as per the report.