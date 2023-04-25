WTC Shamshabad promotes TS as investment destination

Hyderabad: World Trade Center Shamshabad, a premier business hub in Telangana State, said that it is pitching Telangana as booming business and investment at 53rd General Assembly of World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) which started on Monday at Accra, the capital city of West African country Ghana. WTC Shamshabad is one of the sponsors for the General Assembly which will conclude on April 28.

"Through this sponsorship, World Trade Center Shamshabad is committed to supporting and empowering micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) of Telangana by connecting them with more than 300 WTCs present in nearly 100 countries through the network of the World Trade Centers Association. Sectors like information technology, EV, pharmaceuticals, food processing and aerospace have a lot of potential to grow in the nation, and the idea is to showcase to the world the many opportunities that Telangana offers," WTC Shamshabad said in a statement

The five-day General Assembly of WTCA will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors from across the globe to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in international trade.

Representatives of the youngest WTC Shamshabadare scheduled to meet with fellow business leaders from across the globe, sharing ideas and exploring collaboration in investment and trade promotions. General Assembly 53rd offers a unique opportunity to showcase the investment opportunities and potential of India, and WTC Shamshabadaims to promote Telangana as a premier destination for companies looking to invest in the region.

Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman, WTCShamshabad, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the WTCA General Assembly and look forward to promoting Telangana as a hub for business and investment.

We encourage local entrepreneurs to look global, and we are committed to helping MSMEs and startups go global through our range of services, partnerships, and events."

Telangana, which is home to the highest number of special economic zones in India and the largest land bank (nearly 1.5 lakhs acre) in the country for industrial purposes, has attracted $23 billion worth of investments since 2014. The State boasts the highest per capita income in the country and is a major tech hub, home to 10 of the most valued tech companies in the world.