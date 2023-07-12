WTC Shamshabad signs MoU with TiE Hyd

Hyderabad: World Trade Center (WTC) Shamshabadand TiE Hyderabad, two prominent organisations committed to empowering entrepreneurs and driving economic growth, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Telangana. This collaboration brings together the extensive networks and resources of both organisations to support startups and promote innovation across industries.

TiE Hyderabad Chapter, a globally recognised network of over 150 successful charter members, has a strong track record of impacting more than 1,100 startups and engaging 6,400+ students annually. Through its diverse range of events and programmes such as TiE Grad, TiE Young Entrepreneurs, TYE Summer and Mentor Advisor, TiE Hyderabad nurtures the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing them with mentorship, education, funding opportunities and connections with potential customers.

On the other hand, WTC Shamshabad, as part of the World Trade Centers’ Association, serves as a crucial hub for international trade, connecting startups with over 320 World Trade Centers across 100 countries. With a focus on promoting trade and services, WTC Shamshabad plays a pivotal role in transforming the economic landscape by facilitating business partnerships, promoting investment and trade, and supporting regional and global supply chain connectivity.

WTC Shamshabad Chairman Varaprasad Reddy and TiE Hyderabad President Rashida Adenwala exchanged the MoU documents on Tuesday at WTC Shamshabad’s interim office here. By joining forces, both organisations aim to create a powerful platform that combines global reach with local expertise to empower entrepreneurs in Telangana. This collaboration will provide startups with unparalleled opportunities for growth, mentorship, and global market access.

Under the MoU, WTCShamshabad and TiE Hyderabad will collaborate on a wide range of initiatives, including joint events, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions. This partnership will foster the exchange of ideas, expertise, and best practices, enabling entrepreneurs to develop their skills, expand their networks and access funding and investment opportunities.