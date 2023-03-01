WTC Shamshabad, Vizag sign MoU with FLO Hyderabad

Hyderabad: World Trade Center (WTC) Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad Chapter to further improve trade and economic cooperation for women entrepreneurs in Telangana and India.

"The MoU aims at strengthening the relations between the two organisations and to promote cooperation in bilateral trade on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," WTC Shamshabad said in a statement on Tuesday. Both the organisations will cooperate and do their utmost to support women entrepreneurs associated with FLO Hyderabad, and to showcase the success stories of women entrepreneurs across Telangana to inspire and enable more women to be part of the economic workforce.

The areas of cooperation include exchange of trade-related information, sharing of information on trade and investment policies, collaborating on trade enquiries and business proposals, building linkages to develop innovation and technology support for women entrepreneurs.

Both the organisations also envisage conducting webinars and training programmes with topics of interest for entrepreneurs. They will also collaborate with each other to organise workshops which help women entrepreneurs in export/ import trade education.

On the occasion, CA Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad, said: "FLO Hyderabad is extremely happy to enter into a knowledge exchange collaboration with WTC Shamshabad & Visakhapatnam. WTCA is acknowledged the world over as a pioneer in creating an ecosystem that facilitates and encourages global commerce."

She further said, "With 1,000+ members cutting across sectors, I am hopeful that this association with WTC will help a large number of them forge international trade alliances and build a network that opens up promising avenues for future growth."