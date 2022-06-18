Xceedance plans to hire 500 skilled resources in India

Hyderabad Xceedance, a US-based global service provider said that it plans to hire over 500 additional skilled resources in India. The new teammates recruited will be led by an executive team of entrepreneurs and global industry experts aiming to develop accomplished professionals with well-rounded experience across the entire insurance value chain.

Amit Ranjan, chief administrative officer, Xceedance, said: "India is critical for our company's success, and a key objective is to invest in the country's diverse technology talent and knowledge workforce. Xceedance offices in India help support our right-shoring approach, delivering superior business value to clients worldwide. We seek talented individuals across multiple disciplines and departments, especially those with established insurance experience and backgrounds in varied fields such as technology, data management, statistics, and finance."

He further said: "In marking the ninth anniversary of our company's founding in India, we appreciate the resilience and dedication of our teams, which directly contribute to positioning Xceedance as a progressive, global provider of services and technology for insurance organisations. The skills and capabilities of a diverse workforce continue to be crucial to the evolution of Xceedance, and to the company's purpose in service to the insurance industry and our communities. The hiring plans are a step in the right direction for Xceedance and will contribute to accelerated growth over the next 3 to 5 years."

At its core, Xceedance is dedicated to developing accomplished professionals with well-rounded experience across the entire insurance value chain. With expertise in actuarial services, underwriting, policy management, claims, data sciences, and insurance technology, Xceedance helps to nurture future leaders of the global insurance ecosystem. Xceedance has four offices in India and an annual staff growth rate of 30 per cent. The company currently has a 2,700-member team across the United States, United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Poland, India, and Australia.