Yellow metal fast on its way to regain its position

The geopolitical unrest took sheen off the gold in 2024 year. However, with the expectation of easing of the tension, it is believed that the yellow metal will regain its position in 2025.

Talking to Bizz Buzz, Fatehchand Ranka, president, Maharashtra Rajya Saraf Suvarnakar Federation, says: “The geopolitical tension in the year about to close did have some impact on the gold trade in the country. However, I firmly believe that the situation will improve with the easing of the tension in the forthcoming year.”

Whatever be the case, the demand for the precious metal will continue as usual. India imports 900 tons of gold annually, whereas recycling of the yellow metal goes to the tune of 350-400 tons annually in the country.

In Akshay Tritiya festivities alone, when around 50,000 couples tie the knot, gold jewellery sale goes to the new height.

The average highest price of 24ct gold was Rs64,090/10gm in January and Rs78,000 in December, while average lowest price in January was Rs62,260 and Rs77,350 in December. 2024’s highest price was Rs81,330 in October and lowest was Rs62,020 in February.