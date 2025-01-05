Youth must unite and collectively wage a war against corruption

Our youth can play a critical role in eradicating the deep-rooted corruption that undermines the country’s progress and prosperity. With their energy, creativity and unwavering sense of justice, the country’s youngsters must rise as catalysts for change, ensuring transparency, accountability and ethical governance. They can lead by example, rejecting practices of bribery and favouritism and fostering a culture of honesty in their personal and professional lives. Through active participation in civic initiatives, vigilant use of digital platforms to expose malpractices, and engagement in policy making, the youth can dismantle corrupt systems. By uniting their voices and actions, they can wage a decisive war against corruption and make sure that India strides confidently towards a future built on integrity and equality.

It was, therefore, heartening indeed that the theme of the International Anti-Corruption Day (December 9) was ‘Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.’ Corruption is a multidimensional problem, which is not only linked to financial bungling but also to unethical social, political, spiritual, personal, economic and governmental practices.

Young people have dreams and aspirations, but corruption erodes the society’s fabric, stifles progress and deprives them of educational opportunities, job prospects, engagement in public life, success in sports and access to healthcare and other essential services.

Our world confronts numerous challenges, tragedies, inequalities and injustices, many of which are tied to corruption. Hence, a great opportunity exists for the youth to contribute significantly in eradicating corruption from the system! While young people are significantly affected by corruption, they also have the potential to become powerful agents of change in the fight for a future rooted in integrity. They must demand accountability and actively participate in anti-corruption efforts. The key to effectively promote a culture of integrity across the public and private sectors and build a generation that stands up to corruption is education. It hones values of transparency, accountability and integrity from an early age. By promoting integrity and ethical behaviour within their social circles and challenging small-scale corruption at the community level, young people can drive meaningful change.

Additionally, they can develop innovative solutions to address corruption on a global scale. Tech-savvy youth can leverage technologies such as blockchain, AI, online platforms, social media and innovative apps to enhance transparency, increase access to information and create tools that facilitate anonymous reporting of corrupt practices. We must actively listen to young people, as their ideas today may hold the key to the best solutions for combating corruption and strengthening integrity tomorrow. They can ensure forceful dismantling of institutions that enable corruption by pushing for greater accountability. Through active participation and reforms, they help create corruption-resilient institutions that reject unethical behaviour.

It needs to be noted that addressing corruption leads to a fairer, more transparent society where young individuals have equal opportunities to achieve their dreams. This effort builds trust in institutions and inspires the next generation to actively contribute to creating a better future. Young people have a clear vision that is backed by innovative ideas for a future free from corruption. We must give them a seat at the table, listen to their voices, and involve them in the process.

By empowering youth to actively engage and help lead future anti-corruption efforts, we can create lasting change. As the youthful guardians of integrity, they should be encouraged to raise awareness about corruption and its impacts on their communities. They should amplify their voices, with the hope that their appeals are heard and acted upon. Building a just and inclusive social order is only possible if corruption doesn’t stand in the way.

However, fighting against corruption is not that easy, despite the fact that corruption as a complex social, political and economic phenomenon affects all in multiple ways. Corruption undermines democratic institutions and slows economic development. It attacks the foundation of democratic institutions, perverting the rule of law and creating bureaucratic quagmires and stunts economic development.

India ranks 93 among 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2023, according to a report released by Transparency International.

The index, which lists countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, ranked Denmark at the top, followed by Finland, New Zealand and Norway. India tied up with Maldives, Kazakhstan, and Lesotho. In 2022, India was ranked at 85.

Corruption in a country like India, with its vast socio-economic disparities, exacerbates inequalities and undermines national progress. Unaddressed corruption weakens public institutions, erodes trust in governance, and perpetuates poverty by denying the underprivileged access to opportunities. It fosters a culture of inefficiency and injustice. For a nation striving to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, corruption is the formidable barrier that is widening the divide and is coming across as a stumbling block to the dream of an inclusive and equitable society.

As we are working hard to realize the goal of sustainable, developed and inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047, we must break the spine of corruption to further accelerate the pace of the country’s all-round development.

As we need advanced infrastructure, high human development indices, strengthened industrial capabilities, vibrant digital inclusion, enhanced global competitiveness, zero poverty, universal quality and affordable healthcare for all, 100 per cent literacy and 70 per cent gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education, we must not let corruption disrupt the processes and efforts aimed at accomplishing inclusive growth that benefits all sections of society.

Prolonged corruption is not a healthy situation at all. It widens the gap between the rich and poor by enabling the wealthy to manipulate systems for personal gain while the underprivileged remain trapped in cycles of poverty.

Systemic injustice and unequal opportunities breed frustration among citizens. If left unchecked, corruption threatens not only economic stability but also the social fabric of a diverse and aspiring nation like India.