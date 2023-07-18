Yukti Global Services a full-spectrum service provider for GCCs in India

India has emerged as a favourite destination for setting of technology captives or GCCs (Global Capability Centres) by global enterprises given its talent pool, cost advantage and stable socio-political system. In a recent report by industry body Nasscom, it has been pointed out that the country is likely to become a home of around 1,900 by 2025 from 1,580 GCCs by the end of FY23.

However, there are many challenges faced by global enterprises when they open new GCCs here. Moreover, existing GCCs also face many issues in terms of compliance and other related aspects. Against this backdrop, Hyderabad-headquartered Yukti Global Services Pvt Ltd is enabling global corporate houses to set up new centres in India seamlessly with its full spectrum of services. In an interaction with Bizz Buzz, MD & CEO of Yukti Global Services, K Krishna Sagar Rao said the company is currently collaborating with several existing and new GCCs in providing its range of services. Operating from India and the US, Yukti Global Services is confident of emerging as a preferred partner for corporate houses both in India and globally in empowering the whole GCC ecosystem.

How Yukti Global Services is helping global enterprises to set up GCCs in India?

Yukti Global Services has been set up with the clear understanding of the challenges that the existing global capability centres (GCCs) are facing and the prospective GCCs may face in India. We are a GCC enabler. We enable the possibilities. So, our tag line is Yukti-enable possibilities. Now, why we are there when there are some companies in the market? Our services are very niche-oriented because we found a niche which nobody else is doing what we are doing.

We are a full-spectrum service provider. From the conceptualization of GCC in the board of the parent company to setting up and deploy that GCC, we provide services from the beginning till the end. We are not in the business of fixing deals, but we are in the business of long-term relationship to hand hold, enable and empower GCCs in India. For this, we make five promises to the enterprises. Firstly, all our services are professional, transparent; there is accountability, speed and quality.

These are the five fundamental blocks, on which Yukti operates. We are here for a big participation with the GCC ecosystem. Right from incorporating the company to site selection, real estate, interior, organizational culture design, implementation of integration with the parent, facility management, transport, critical compliance management like taxation and legal services; enterprises will be provided a complete end-to-end solution by Yukti Global Services. It is backed by a billion-dollar group and with such strong parent, we have the capabilities to provide full spectrum services. A leader, who comes to India to execute the functional deliveries of the parent company, shouldn’t be worried about the peripheral functions and should focus on the core business.

There are many compliances related issues that come up for a GCC, which require interface with multiple government agencies. Are you confident of navigating through such aspect?

If you don’t create an infrastructure for compliance, how can you claim that India or any State is the best to attract investment from global enterprises for setting up GCCs. Therefore, you (States and Centre) have to devise enabling environment for seamless compliance. Compliances have to be business friendly and it applies to both Centre and States.

What is your current level of engagement with the GCC ecosystem? Are you supporting any global enterprise is setting up GCC here in India?

Yes, we are currently supporting some enterprises in setting up GCCs in India. We have initiated this enterprise a quarter back or so. We are currently serving a few clients and are looking at existing global capability centres to offer our select services as they require. Now, Yukti has incorporated a sales office in San Francisco, which is popularly known as the Silicon Valley. We are reaching out to organizations, which are intending to come to India for setting up centres in India. We are not specific to one State or city. We operate across the country. Our core strength is functional and strategic insights. We don’t take the company to the State or city, which we will like them to be.

Instead, a lot of functional research in terms of what is the objective of the GCC, which place will be best suitable for achieving success, is done by us and we share the research outcomes about the viability. So, we are not selling any State from our end.

Rather, we are sharing the insights based on intensive research. So, compared to any other player, our core strength is to provide the strategic insight to enterprises.

We have seen in recent years that many enterprises are setting up their second, even third technology centres in India. Can you throw some light on what is your game plan with regard to such brownfield expansion plans of enterprises?

The reason I mentioned, we are looking into existing GCCs, is that there are many challenges faced by those GCCs after operating in India for many years. Even new GCCs are also facing many challenges. Because a lot of changes happen socially and economically, politically in the cities in which they operate. That is the reason they require services like government liaising for managing compliances, quality recruitment, and quality staffing among others. Notably, the old GCCs, which have matured, have a different set of challenges as compared to new ones.

That is why, we support brownfield expansion of GCCs. Also, greenfield expansion is our forte.

What is Yukti Global Services engagement levels with industry stakeholders like Nasscom, CII, Ficci or other such associations and other entities?

Of course, we are in the ecosystem and we have to partner with everybody who can empower our mission to enable GCCs. We are in touch with most of the association and we are in the process of becoming members of these associations including Nasscom. We respect what Nasscom is doing not only for GCC ecosystem, but for the entire IT industry.

What are the thought leadership initiatives that Yukti is planning to empower GCC ecosystem?

We are in the process of setting up an organizational leadership initiative where we will run a centre of excellence for organizational leadership and transformation. For GCC ecosystem and for any company, which is actually looking for both market and internal organizational growth, they should have a growth-related leadership. Yukti has the capability of running CXO-level interventions and middle-management level interventions.

What kind of growth rate Yukti Global Services is likely to clock in the next three years? Can you throw some light into this aspect?

Our vision is very clear. Our mission is to exponentially build a professional organization that provides executable strategic solutions to globally expanding enterprises. So, we are very clear to grow exponentially. Our vision for the next 10 years is to be the unrivalled global leader, setting standards for trust, professionalism, efficiency and reliability along with preferred strategic solution partner for enterprises expanding worldwide.

We want to enable GCCs in aspects of their business growth. If the enterprise can grow anywhere in Asia or Europe by setting up centres there, we will definitely suggest them to set up centres there. We are also working with reverse investment support. Any big company which want to invest and intend to set up a centre in the West including the US, UK, Germany, or France or any other European country, we provide them all kinds of support. Currently, we are in the US, but we are handholding all enterprises which are interested to invest abroad or all enterprises which are interested to invest in India. So, Yukti is a broad-based company with global consulting capabilities.