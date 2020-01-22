YuppTV, BSNL to offer triple play services

Hyderabad: YuppTV, a global leader in South-Asian OTT content, is working with BSNL to facilitate brand's plan of offering triple play services to BSNL customers and rural Indians.



With the complete roll-out slated for this year, the services will commence shortly in the South Zone, covering Telangana circle and bringing broadband and triple play services to the village Veenavanka in Karimnagar District of Telangana. In a program organized by TEMA at India Habitat Center, New Delhi, BSNL rolled out Bharat AirFibre services in the South Zone on Wednesday in Veenavanka village, doing a live-video conferencing with the villagers.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said "In tandem with BSNL, we have taken up a highly aspirational project, one that will play a significant roles in the next phase of digitisation in India. While BSNL has enabled one's access to high-speed internet in rural India, at YuppTV, we have taken up the task of offering the most diversified content to our key users that entertains and educates. We are excited for the nationwide rollout commencing with the South Zone and look forward to an affirmative response".

Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL, expressed his delight in enabling a framework for rural homes with high speed broad band services. "Leveraging the potential of un-licensed radio spectrum and encouraging our partners to deliver good internet services in the rural homes has been a very high priority agenda with us and we are happy to announce that a very encouraging open policy has been framed for village level entrepreneurs to join hands with BSNL in delivering radio based broad band service in rural homes", he said.