YuppTV enters online education space

Hyderabad: YuppTV, a leading over-the-top (OTT) media and entertainment services provider, on Wednesday announced its foray into online education space by launching a novel edtech platform called YuppMaster.



The platform is backed with tech infrastructure, specialized faculty members, live interactive classes, and is currently one of the most affordable platform for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants in India and Middle East, the company said in a statement.

The IIT JEE and NEET courses are available to 11th and 12th Class students on YuppMaster while foundation courses can be availed by 8th to 10th Class students. In the light of COVID-19 lockdown, the edtech platform is currently offering free education to all IIT-JEE/NEET aspirants in 12th Grade.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of YuppMaster, one of our most ambitious product of recent times. With this platform, our vision is to reach every doorstep in India including urban, rural, and remote regions to bring quality education at an affordable price," said Uday Reddy, founder and CEO, YuppTV & YuppMaster.

With the best faculty, world-class streaming technology and learning management system, we are confident that students will be better equipped to prepare and excel in the competitive exams, he added. The platform has brought together top-notch faculty with experiences ranging between 10-25 years in mentoring students and live streaming technology to provide the best in class online education to the students. All faculty members at YuppMaster are master of the craft in itself and have produced all-India top-100 rankers for the past 15 years consecutively.

YuppMaster's individual courses involve three to six hours of live classes every day in which students are able to clear their doubts in real-time via live chat. The live classes are accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device such as web, mobile, tablet or smart TV. It further features curated study material, comprehensive tests and grading modules.