ZeroB Launches the Next-Generation Hydrolife NX: A 5-in-1 Intelligent Water Ionizer for Every Modern Home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: ZeroB , India’s leading home water solutions brand under Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the ZeroB Hydrolife NX, a next-generation 5-in-1 intelligent water ionizer designed to redefine how India drinks, cooks, and lives healthily.

Hydrolife NX offers five distinct water types: Sanitized, Purified, Mild Alkaline, Strong Alkaline, and Hydrogen Water, each tailored to meet specific lifestyle, health, and household needs.

A Revolutionary 5-in-1 Water Experience

The Hydrolife NX delivers five intelligent water outputs, each crafted for specific lifestyle needs:

Sanitized Water (pH 3.5 – 5.5): For external use such as skin care, personal hygiene, and domestic cleaning.

Purified Water (pH 7.0): Neutral, safe water ideal for baby formula, medicine intake, and daily hydration.

Mild Alkaline Water (pH 7.5 – 8.5): A gentle adaptation for new users that helps maintain body pH balance and provides a light energy boost.

Strong Alkaline Water (pH 8.5 – 9.5): Designed to neutralize acidity, enhance cooking flavors, and preserve nutrients.

Hydrogen Water (pH 9.5 – 10.5): The ultimate hydration for active lifestyles, supporting recovery, detoxification, and overall wellness.

Why ZeroB Hydrolife NX is a Game Changer

Hydrolife NX is India’s first intelligent water ionizer designed for city waters with TDS levels between 150–400 ppm, which are common across metros and urban areas such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mysore, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.

Unlike traditional UV or RO purifiers, Hydrolife NX uses Nano Filtration membranes that preserve essential minerals while filtering out physical, biological, and chemical impurities. It also enhances the pH of water, generating hydrogen- and alkaline-rich water that ensures balanced hydration, improved taste, and superior wellness benefits with every sip.

“At ZeroB, we believe the future of hydration lies in personalization and purpose. With Hydrolife NX, we’re empowering every household to choose the water that matches their lifestyle. This innovation embodies our commitment to combining advanced science with everyday living, redefining how India experiences water.” - Yogesh Bajpai, CEO, ZeroB

Technology That Goes Beyond Purification

Many UV purifiers are ineffective for TDS above 120 ppm — they eliminate microbes but leave behind chemical and biological impurities. Hydrolife NX solves this gap by using an NF membrane system that ensures 100% pure, safe, and balanced water.Backed by Active Silver Technology (ESS), it offers dual protection against microbial contamination while retaining beneficial minerals.

For city households, traditional RO systems often over-purify, removing too many salts and reducing conductivity. The Hydrolife NX’s Nano Filtration technology provides a smarter solution: