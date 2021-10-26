Zinda Tilismath launches new balm to mark centenary year

Hyderabad: As part of the centenary celebrations, Unani medicine manufacturer Karkhana Zinda Tilismath launched its latest product Zinda Tilismath Balm, a pain reliever providing long lasting relief based on herbal formulations. The balm has a unique formulation of pain relieving ingredients with soothing properties that leave the affected area with 'highest cooling sensation'.

"It is essentially the goodness of Zinda Tilismath in the balm and just like all our products, the Zinda Tilismath Balm too is formulated from herbal ingredients", said Sohail Farooqui, Managing Partner of Karkhana Zinda Tilismath while interacting with the media on this occasion.

"Since the product is completely natural, there are no side effects, and it can be safely used as an effective external pain reliever", he added. Karkhana Zinda Tilismath is one of the oldest companies of Hyderabad, recognised prominently as the grand manufacturer of unani medicine based on a 100-year old herbal formulation.

In a video message, ace tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also the brand ambassador, expressed her trust in its medicinal properties of Zinda Tilismath balm. She said, "My mother had encouraged me to use Zinda Tilismath products. I have been using it and encouraging my family now to use the same."