Zoho's enterprise IT firm ManageEngine to hire 1,000 in India this year

Bengaluru, May 19 ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of tech company Zoho Corporation, on Thursday announced its plans to hire 1,000 employees in 2022 in India for development, research and development and customer-facing roles.

Since 2002, the company which is the enterprise IT management division of Chennai-based Zoho Corporation has served over 2,80,000 organisations in more than 190 countries.



"We invest heavily in R&D, product design and integration, so that our customers can accelerate their own digital transformation. We invest heavily in support so that our customers have a reliable partner to navigate a fast-changing landscape. We are in IT for the long haul, so customers can trust us to be around," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho, who was honoured with Padma Shri last year.



ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including India, the US, the UAE, the Netherlands, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as more than 200 global partners.



Shailesh Davey, Co-Founder & Vice President of Engineering of Zoho, said the company plans to boost its local workforce by 25 per cent.



"In India, we registered a year-on-year revenue growth of 63.2 per cent in 2021, while our customer count increased by 26.3 per cent, driven by demand primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors," Davey said during an event here.



Nine of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more, said the company.