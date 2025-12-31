Zomato And Swiggy Raise Incentives For Delivery Partners As Unions Call New Year’s Eve Strike

Food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy have rolled out enhanced incentives for their delivery partners ahead of New Year’s Eve, a period that typically sees peak demand. The move comes as several gig workers’ unions have called for a nationwide strike on December 31, demanding better pay, safer working conditions, and improved welfare measures.

According to industry sources, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers have claimed that a large number of workers are expected to participate in the protest, which could disrupt food delivery and quick commerce services during one of the busiest days of the year. Platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto may face operational challenges if participation in the strike is significant.

To ensure sufficient rider availability, Zomato has reportedly offered per-order payouts ranging from ₹120 to ₹150 during peak hours between 6 p.m. and midnight on New Year’s Eve. The company has also indicated that delivery partners could earn up to ₹3,000 in a day, depending on order volumes and availability. In addition, penalties for order rejections and cancellations have been temporarily relaxed, a step the company says is part of its usual practice during high-demand festive periods.

Swiggy has also increased its year-end incentives, with delivery partners being offered earnings of up to ₹10,000 across December 31 and January 1. On New Year’s Eve alone, the platform is promoting peak-hour earnings of up to ₹2,000 for the six-hour window from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., aiming to keep services running smoothly during the surge in orders.

Meanwhile, unions have reiterated that the strike follows earlier protests, including a major walkout on December 25, and accuse platform companies of failing to address concerns related to declining earnings, safety pressures and working hours. They have urged gig and app-based workers across the country to log off their applications and suspend services on December 31 to press for their demands.