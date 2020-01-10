Top
Zomato raises Rs 1,065 crore from Ant Financial

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato on Friday said it has raised $150 million (over Rs 1,065 crore) from existing investor Ant Financial as part of a larger funding round.

According to a regulatory filing by Info Edge India, which is also an existing shareholder in Zomato, this transaction is at a pre-money valuation of $3 billion.

The investment is part of a larger funding round of up to $600 million, announced by Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in December.

"We have raised $150 million from Ant Financial as a part of a larger round. Ant Financial has been a steadfast partner in our journey towards achieving market leadership in on-demand food delivery in India, and dining out globally," a Zomato spokesperson said in a statement.

The filing by Info Edge India said Zomato Media has signed a definitive agreement to undertake a primary fund raising of up to $150 million from its existing shareholder, Antfin Singapore Holding Pte Ltd, and/or any of its affiliates.

