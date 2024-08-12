Zudio scales up affordable fashion trends in Gachibowli

The residents of Gachibowli, an upmarket neighbourhood in west Hyderabad, are spoilt for choice, as Zudio, the affordable fashion brand under the Tata Group has launched its fourth store at Prism Mall. Zudio now has four stores in that area catering to the demand for fast fashion with unbelievably affordable price points, unlimited variety, quality and a world-class shopping experience. The other three Zudio stores in Gachibowli are located at Star Bazar, Navayuga Vizva and Preston Prime Mall. All four stores have become popular fashion hotspots for kids, teenagers and adults alike. Zudio has total 41 stores in Hyderabad.

The Zudio store makes trendy apparel and accessories accessible to people in Gachibowli. Apparel for men, women and kids starts from just Rs.149 and footwear starts at Rs.199. What’s more, the store introduces fresh inventory every fortnight, bringing customers to Zudio repeatedly. For regular fashion reloads, Zudio has become the most sought-after destination.

What makes Zudio stand out is that it offers 100 percent value for money. In addition, it refreshes its stock regularly, staying up-to-date with the evolving and high-fashion design trends. The quicker turnaround of stocks always allows the customers to pick up something new at every visit.

“Zudio is anchored around accessibility and affordability, as we have deeper understanding of the customer mind-set. Zudio offers function and fashion at irresistible prices for women, men, and children. The exclusive offerings are curated in-house and made available at very sharp price points,” said Venkatesalu P, CEO & Executive Director, Trent Ltd.