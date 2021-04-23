Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market anti-arrhythmic drug

Zydus Cadila today announced that it has received final approval from the USFDA to market Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules. With this, it can market Propafenone Hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP in strengths 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg (US RLD: Rythmol Capsules).

Propafenone is known as an anti-arrhythmic drug. It works by blocking the activity of certain electrical signals in the heart that can cause an irregular heartbeat.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 315 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. It is a part of Cadila Healthcare Group. The group employs nearly 25,000 people worldwide and is dedicated to creating healthier communities globally.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading with a fall of 1.69 per cent at Rs 543.20 apiece on NSE.