Live
- Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug
- Ayodhya saints call for ban on ‘Adipurush’
- Ashada Masam rituals begin atop Indrakeeladri
- Protests on ‘Adipurush’ at Capital mall in Maharashtra’s Palghar; demands to ban the film
- Biz Stocks Close-report
- Vedanta to promote startup technologies
- 628 evacuees fall ill due to volcanic eruption in Philippines
- G20 Presidency: India aims to voice concerns of Global South, African nations, says foreign secy
- India gifts indigenously-built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to Vietnam
- Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act to end right over Gurbani telecast: Punjab CM
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug
Highlights
New Delhi: Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic antibiotic Minocycline...
New Delhi: Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic antibiotic Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets used for treatment of moderate to severe acne.
The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets of strengths 55 mg, 65 mg, and 115 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.
The tablet is used for treatment of moderate to severe acne in people aged 12 years and above. The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS