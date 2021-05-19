Chennai Corporation to impose Rs 2,000 fine on those violating home quarantine protocol

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19: Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 if Covid positive patients found violating home isolation protocol. In an order by the corporation, it read, "Those under home quarantine will be fined Rs 2000, if found violating the protocols. In case of repeated violation of home isolation norms, concerned person/people will be taken to COVID care centres."

As per the state health bulletin yesterday, Tamil Nadu logged 33,059 new COVID-19 cases, 21,362 discharges and 364 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 2,31,596. Also, on May 14, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected State's COVID-19 unified command centre in Chennai to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

"I visited the State's COVID-19 unified command centre (War Room) in Tamil Nadu, which monitors and regulates beds, medicine stocks and oxygen.#Covid19 in Tamil Nadu is under control", tweeted Chief Minister. Stalin also attended a call which came on the 104 helpline number and helped the person find a bed at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

On May 12, Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin announced Rs 25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June. Shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Saturday, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown that will be in place till May 24 morning.