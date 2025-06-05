Chennai Metro Signs Deal with Alstom for 32 Driverless Trains in Phase 2

Chennai Metro and Alstom Transport India have agreed to supply 32 driverless trains. Each driverless train will have 3 coaches in Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro.

Mr. Manoj Goyal from CMRL and Mr. Parag Nandlal Gohel from Alstom signed the agreement on behalf of their companies. Senior officials from CMRL, Alstom, and AEON were also present at the event, including Mr. A. R. Rajendran and Mr. P. Thiagarajan.

Alstom Transport India got official approval on 28 April 2025 for supplying trains under Contract ARE04A for Chennai Metro Phase 2.



